Northern Credit Union (Northern) donates $10,000 to United Way for Pandemic recovery

Northern Credit Union has presented a $10,000 donation to United Way Centraide Canada via the True North Stronger Fund to support their ongoing efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund, launched in June of this year, is comprised of public donations and a matching corporate contribution used to support the immediate needs of local communities.

“In times like these, it is important that our members know that we are here for them. The True North Stronger Fund has been an instrument of good that aided the United Way in communities where Northern has a presence,” says Richard Adam, President, and CEO of Northern Credit Union. “The fund has assisted in replenishing food banks, giving children access to mental health services, housing, and addiction services during social isolation, delivered food to seniors and those at risk of COVID-19 infection, and much more. We want to thank our partners, United Way for serving our communities in unprecedented times, to our members for giving so selflessly, and Team Brad Jacobs for aiding us in helping us promote this fund. Together we are stronger.”

“Now more than ever, it is critical that we all work together to protect the most vulnerable in our communities and we’re thankful for this generous support,” said Dan Clement, President and CEO, United Way Centraide Canada, “With this donation, United Way Centraides serving northern Ontario communities are ensuring the most vulnerable have access to life’s essentials and the support of their community during these unprecedented times. Thank you to Northern Credit Union and your customers for showing your local love! ”

SOURCE – Northern Credit Union