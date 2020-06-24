Northern Credit Union pledges matching donations & launches Pandemic Recovery Fund

Northern Credit Union has established the True North Stronger Fund to support communities throughout Ontario in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In coordination with United Way, donations will provide immediate support in areas in which Northern has a presence.





Northern has committed, up to $20,000, to match member and community donations made to the fund. “In times like these, it is important that our members know that we are here for them,” says Richard Adam, President and CEO of Northern Credit Union. The True North Stronger Fund will support the well-being of communities and families who have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in areas in which Northern Credit Union operates. Together we are stronger.”





One hundred percent of contributions will be distributed byUnited Way in support of local needs. Northern Credit Union has intentionally designed this fund with flexibility to ensure resources can support the changing needs in the communities in which it operates.





“Now more than ever, it is critical that we all work together to protect the most vulnerable in our communities and we’re thankful to Northern Credit Union for their generosity,” said Dan Clement, President and CEO, United Way Centraide Canada, “With this support from Northern Credit Union and their members, United Way Centraides serving Northern Ontario communities can ensure the most vulnerable have access to life’s essentials and that community partners and agencies continue to do their vital work in those Communities.”





Those who wish to contribute to the True North Stronger Fund may do so at: www.northerncu.com/tnsfund





To learn more about United Way’s efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic visit: www.unitedway.ca/covid-19





All other inquiries should be directed to [email protected]