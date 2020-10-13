WCFB Thanks Wesdome for their Help

On behalf of the Wawa Community Food Bank, as well the individuals and families that access our services, we would like to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude to Wesdome Gold Mines – Eagle River Complex for their contribution totaling $16,976.05. Their financial contribution and opportunity to utilize Wesdome’s Sysco account allowed us to provide a larger variety of grocery items to our patrons.





The ability to obtain items at a volume discount allowed us to purchase grocery items, especially dairy products and meat, that we could not normally afford. The Wawa Community Food Bank operates on a small yearly budget and purchasing these items on our own would have quickly depleted our finances. Their contribution allowed us some relief during this pandemic, and it was especially nice to see the excitement on some our client’s faces when they got those extra special treats or a larger variety of food.





It was an absolute pleasure working with Dino. He made ordering through Wesdome easy. We would simply send him our weekly list and he would take care of the rest.

Thank you for your financial contribution and community support.