Wawa Community Food Bank Update – Winter 2023

The Wawa Community Food Bank wishes to acknowledge the support of many individuals, organizations and businesses who have made donations during the late fall/early winter months to help support our efforts to supplement food for those facing food insecurity.

Our appreciation and sincere thanks are extended to the following businesses, corporations, families, and individuals who continue to support the food bank and its clients. We have received monetary donations, grocery gift cards, grocery items, or pet supplies from the following: Algoma Deanery Anglican Church Women, Algoma District Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, Michael C. Allemano, AJ’S Pizza, Algoma Power, Anonymous Donors, Argonaut Gold, Peter Banks, Beerkens Family, Peter Berlingieri, Brookfield Renewable, Cambrian College of Applied Arts & Technology, Margaret and Bill Chapman, Crego Family, CUPE Local 1528, Ecole St. Joseph, Evolugen – Great Lakes Power Limited Partnership, First United Church Women, Iron Workers Local 786, Monique Kryszewski & Jean Meloche, Wendy Leclair, Launo Luoma, Donna Lyle, Michipicoten First Nation, Paula Meister, Naturally Superior Adventures, Melanie Pilon/Jacques Bernier, Hugette Szekely, Superior Children’s Centre, The Northern Camp (Camp Esnagi), Unifor Local 1359 (Lady Dunn Health Centre), Bill Valois, Wesdome Gold Mines, Katey Wright.

During the month of October, Northern Lights Ford held their annual Let’s Scare Hunger campaign to collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations. A special thank you to Lonna, Kelly, Danette and Northern Lights Ford staff for all their hard work in organizing this event as well as Mr. Auger’s class at Ecole Secondaire Saint Joseph for unloading the items. Campaign donors included: Algoma Public Health Wawa Office, Ecole St. Joseph, Ecole Secondaire Saint-Joseph, JJAM FM, Lady Dunn Health Centre, Michipicoten High School, Sir James Dunn, St. Augustine French Immersion, Wawa Family Health Team, Wawa News, as well as anyone that donated through Northern Lights Ford.

In November, Mission Motors created a community challenge for local businesses to support the Wawa Community Food Bank and Wawa Christmas Hamper. Thank you to Val, Tom and the staff of Mission Motors, Mike More Construction, Ray Brisson 85 Electric, Manitoulin Transport, Doug & Linda Peterson and our anonymous donator who took to the challenge and matched Mission Motors donation. Also, thank you to everyone who made monetary donations or donated non-perishable food items to help make their challenge a success.

Thank you to the Wawa Northern Credit Union for selecting us as the charity of choice for the past two years as part of their Giving for Good campaign.

A huge thank you to Michelle, Brenda and Kaitlin from the Wawa Adult Learning Centre for all the hours of hard work and dedication that went into organizing the Adult Prom Dance that was held January 27, 2024. Additionally, thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket to support this event. It sounds like a great time was had by all!

We would also like to thank the following individuals and/or businesses for their continued support: Circle K, John’s Your Independent Grocer and Red Apple Store with product purchases, Vishal and Sima Patel of Subway for their contribution of bread products, Daniel Walker and JJAM FM for mentioning us daily and Wagging Tails Kennel for ensuring our clients have pet food for their animal friends.

Our appreciation goes out to the Wawa Family Health Team which continues to provide a nursing clinic for blood pressure testing, diabetes testing and dietary information. Algoma Health Unit conducted a Flu Clinic in December for those who wished to be immunized. Our clients are certainly well served by the medical community.

Did you know that the food bank is run by unpaid volunteers who spend countless hours each week donating their time to ensure the operation runs smoothly? We would like to thank all our hard-working volunteers: Bruce Banks, Debbie Banks, Jackie Blanchet, Frank Burekle, Beverly Boyd, Norm Gauthier, Leo & Pat Lavoie, Debby Greely-Hogan, Renee Metzner, Sherry Mitchell, Kaireen Morrison, Joe Opato, Ulo Pihelgas, Stephanie Scheuermann, Dyanne Smart, Andy Stevens and Debra Tomas-Avis.

We also recognize of all the anonymous donors who make monetary donations and provide bags of useful items dropped in our donation box at 96 Broadway Ave., or those who make a payment to our account at John’s Independent Grocer.

As always, all non-perishable food items and monetary donations are deeply appreciated to help the fight against food insecurity in our community. We appreciate every can, box, or package that comes in. Monetary donations can be accepted via e-transfer, mail or in person.

Many thanks to all the donors and volunteers who have helped make life a little easier for others in our community. To any contributor whom we may have missed in error, we sincerely apologize.

For anyone wanting to get in touch with us, you can reach us:

in person at 96 Broadway Avenue Wednesday 2 – 4 p.m. (closed the 1st Wednesday of the month)

email: [email protected]

phone: (705) 852-1414

mail: Wawa Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 2001, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

This Small Town Is Full of Great Big Hearts!