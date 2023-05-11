Wawa Food Bank – Spring Update

The Wawa Community Food Bank wishes to thank the many individuals, organizations and businesses in our generous little town that have made donations during the past few months.

For those who might not be aware, the Wawa Community Food Bank operates on the generosity and goodwill of the community to put food on the tables of those in need. For the past number of years, we have also been very fortunate to receiving funding from the Algoma District Services Administration Board. However, this funding only covers approximately 1/3 – 1/2 of our annual costs.

Lately, we have been seeing more families with children or more extended adult families coming to us for help as well as an increase in the number of individuals visiting us each week. As such, the food bank is low on a lot of staple items. Staple items that we try to stock are:

peanut butter,

jam,

pasta,

pasta sauce,

canned tomatoes,

canned soup,

Kraft Dinner,

Sidekicks,

noodles,

canned vegetables and fruit,

pork & beans, and

canned fish (tuna and salmon).

Any donations would be very much appreciated, and you would be helping make a difference in the lives of those in our community.

Our appreciation and thanks are extended to the following businesses, corporations, families and individuals who helped spread kindness during the late fall, holiday and winter season with monetary donations, P.C. gift cards, grocery items, or pet supplies: Michael Allemano, Gary and Brenda Babcock, Peter Berlingieri, Brookfield Renewable Energy Group/Great Lakes Power Limited, Calvary Pentecostal Church (Clinton Moody and Youth Group), Cambrian College, Anne Chalykoff, Margaret & Bill Chapman, Joe & Ollie Crego, Ecole St. Joseph, Evelyn & Elmer Diak, Father Michael, Paul Hoshal, Huron Superior OECTA, Wawa members of Huron Superior OECTA, Norma Kauk, Michipicoten High School, Monique Kryszewski & Jean Meloche, L. Luoma, Naturally Superior Adventures, Melanie Pilon and Jacques Bernier, Catherine & Marcel Pellegrini, Ron & Linda Rody, St. Augustine French Immersion School, Sir James Dunn, Geraldine Spreng, Superior Children’s Centre, Dr. Switzer, Huguette Thomas, Donna Taylor, Unifor Local 1359 (and all the members working at the Lady Dunn Hospital), Wawa Fire Department, Wawa Northern Credit Union employees, Wawa Public Library and Katey Wright.

An anonymous baker surprised our clients by making dozens of shortbread cookies to be handed out just before Christmas. Thank you to John’s Independent Grocer and the Red Apple for providing the supplies necessary for this person to make and provide this treat.

The Wawa Adult Learning Centre made a generous donation from their book sale fundraiser held November 7th to January 27th as well as a pop-up market they held on December 3, 2022.

A thank you also goes out to the vendors who participated in the pop-up market: Superior Creations, Ann-Celine McKinnon, For Goodness Sake, Jenka Clothing Co. and Pearl & Moss Botanicals.

On March 9th there was a Charity Hockey game organized by MHS teacher Laura Mitchell. It was a fun game of high school students vs staff from Michipicoten High School, St. Augustine French Immersion and Sir James Dunn. The game was open to the public and students from each school attended as well to cheer on the teams. Not only was it a fun afternoon for the students but it was also a great way to support a local cause. Thank you to the students, staff and members of the public that donated non-perishable food items or a cash donation. A big thank you also goes out to Laura for all her hard work and dedication into organizing this event.

In April, we were invited by MHS Grade 12 World Issues class teacher Courtney Koprash to speak to the class about what the Food Bank does, local food insecurity issues, what items are most needed, etc. They also held a food drive as part of their unit on food insecurity and income inequality.

Thank you to Chris Morrison of Canadian Tire for the donation of a hand dolly. Since we have limited funds and try to purchase items in bulk when they are on sale, this hand dolly will greatly assist our volunteers in moving cases of heavy food and will be put to good use.

We would also like to thank the following individuals and/or businesses for their continued support: Circle K, John’s Your Independent Grocer and Red Apple Store with product purchases, Vishal and Sima Patel of Subway for their contribution of bread products, Daniel Walker and JJAM FM for mentioning us daily and Wagging Tails Kennel for ensuring our clients have pet food for their animal friends.

The Food Bank volunteers wish to acknowledge all the anonymous donors with their financial gifts, bags of useful items dropped in our donation box, or those who make a payment on our account at John’s Independent Grocers. It all adds up to make it possible to assist those less fortunate.

Did you know that it takes approximately 40 volunteer person-hours a week to service our clientele? If you can spare a few hours a week or month to help with distribution, restocking, purchasing, and transporting supplies or deliveries, please call (705) 852-1414 or email [email protected].

We would like to thank all our hard-working volunteers who spend countless hours to ensure the operation runs smoothly so that members of our community can access the service. Volunteers include: Helene Bekintis, Jackie Blanchet, Beverly Boyd, Margaret Chapman, Magan Gagnon, Leo & Pat Lavoie, Debby Greely-Hogan, Norma and Perry Kauk, Monique Kryszewski, Paulette Leadbetter, Kaireen Morrison, Ulo Pihelgas, Stephanie Scheuermann, Dyanne Smart, Andy Stevens, Wendy Todesco, and Debra Tomas-Avis.

Our sincere apologies to anyone we may have missed. Please know that all monetary donations and non-perishable food items are truly appreciated and valued and allow us to continue serving our community. Monetary donations by e-transfer can also accepted and sent to the email address below.

The above supporters have helped to ease the severity of this long winter for people facing food insecurity in our community.

For anyone wanting to get in touch with us, you can reach us:

in person at 96 Broadway Avenue every Wednesday 2 – 4 p.m.

email: [email protected]

phone: (705) 852-1414

mail: Wawa Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 2001, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

This Small Town Is Full of Great Big Hearts!