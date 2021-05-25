Wawa Community Food Bank – This Small Town Is Full of Great Big Hearts!

The Wawa Community Food Bank wishes to thank the many individuals, organizations, and businesses in our remarkably generous little town that have made donations during these past months.

Our appreciation and thanks is extended to the following businesses, families, and individuals who have supported the food bank with monetary donations, grocery items, P.C. gift cards or pet supplies: the late Fern Albert, Algoma Power, Big Bear Restaurant, Cambrian College of Applied Arts & Technology, Annie Chalykoff, Isabel Lawson, Loblaws, MNRF Wellness Committee, O.E.C.T.A. – Huron Superior Unit, Cathy & Marcel Pellegrini, Melanie Pilon, Tyler Poulin and family, Larry Richer, Sault Major Hockey (in memory of Alan Berry), Gail Smith, St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School, Superior Children’s Centre – Operation Holiday Cheer, Dr. Danica Switzer, Corrine Thomas and Wagging Tails Kennel.

Thank you to AJ’s Pizza for the donation of frozen meat, toilet paper, and disinfecting wipes, to Mission Motors for the donation of face masks, and to the Wawa Christmas Hamper fund for the donation of eggs.

We would like to express our appreciation to the Bargain Shop and John’s Valu-Mart for their ongoing support with product purchases and to Vishal and Sima Patel of Subway for their continued contribution of bread products.

We also recognize the anonymous donors who leave items in the donation bin inside the main door of the EDC Office at 96 Broadway Ave. or make payments on our account at John’s Valu-Mart.

A huge shout goes out to all the hard-working volunteers who have been delivering the Seniors Boxes provided by the United Way Sault Ste. Marie and District since last year. It wouldn’t have been possible without your assistance.

We would like to thank all our hard-working volunteers, including Jackie Blanchet, Beverly Boyd, Margaret Chapman, Noella Depew, Debby Greely-Hogan, Monique Kryszewski, Kaireen Morrison, Stephanie Scheuermann, Dyanne Smart, Wendy Smith, Andy Stevens and Debra Tomas-Avis.

Lastly, we would like to thank Darlene Jordan Pfaff for the beautiful sketch of Cindy Szekely and to the anonymous donors for their financial contribution to cover the costs. The sketch was hung in the hallway and will provide a lasting memory of Cindy and all that she did for the Wawa Community Food Bank.

Our sincere apologies to anyone we may have missed. Please know that every donation received is deeply appreciated and allows us to continue serving our community.

The above supporters have helped make life a little easier for others in our community.

For anyone wanting to get in touch with us, you can reach us:

in person at 96 Broadway Avenue every Wednesday 2 – 4 p.m.,

email: [email protected],

phone: (705) 852-1414, and

mail: Wawa Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 2001, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

This Small Town Is Full of Great Big Hearts!