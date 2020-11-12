Wawa Community Food Bank Cancels “Feed the Need 2020”

Due to the ongoing C OVID 19 pandemic w e have made the difficult decision to cancel Feed the Need for 2020. We would have loved to continue the tradition of the event being held in November but in the interest of safety, we felt it was best to cancel. The safety of our sponsors, attendees and volunteers comes first.

We are hopeful that we can hold the event in the Spring of 2021 and look forward to working with you again in the near future.

If you have any questions, require additional information or would like to make a donation , you can get in touch with us via email: [email protected] mail.com; phone 705-852-1414 or mail to P.O. B ox 2001, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0.