SE OPP Wawa – Domestic Dispute results in Trespass & Utter Threats Charges

On September 26, 2020, at approximately 12:50 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched to a domestic dispute in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Utter Threats – Damage or Injure Animal, contrary to section 364.1(1)(c) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Trespassing at Night, contrary to section 177 of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in November 2020, in Wawa.