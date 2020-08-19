Happenings at Wawa First United – August 19

Twelfth Sunday after Pentecost.
Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for August 23, 2020.
Exodus 1: 8-2:10 The baby Moses is adopted by Pharaoh’s daughter.
Psalm 124 If God had not been at our side!
Romans 12: 1-8 Present yourselves as a living, holy sacrifice to God.
Matthew 16: 13-20 Who do you say that I am ? asks Jesus.
To Ponder: Have you ever had to lie or keep silent in order to
protect someone ? Was it the right decision ?
Gathering Pentecost 1 2020 pg. 22 – used with permission
Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
