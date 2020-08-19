Happenings at Wawa First United – August 19

Twelfth Sunday after Pentecost.

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for August 23, 2020.

Exodus 1: 8-2:10 The baby Moses is adopted by Pharaoh’s daughter.

Psalm 124 If God had not been at our side!

Romans 12: 1-8 Present yourselves as a living, holy sacrifice to God.

Matthew 16: 13-20 Who do you say that I am ? asks Jesus.

To Ponder: Have you ever had to lie or keep silent in order to

protect someone ? Was it the right decision ?

