Happenings at Wawa First United – August 19

Twelfth  Sunday after Pentecost.
Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for August 23, 2020.
Exodus 1: 8-2:10        The baby Moses is adopted  by Pharaoh’s daughter.
Psalm 124                If God had not been at our side!
.
Romans 12: 1-8        Present yourselves as a living, holy sacrifice to God.
Matthew 16: 13-20   Who do you say that I am ? asks Jesus.
To Ponder: Have you ever had to lie or keep silent in order to
                   protect someone ?  Was it the right decision ?
Gathering  Pentecost 1   2020  pg. 22 – used with permission
  Lorna Chiupka is preparing  Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them.   If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
