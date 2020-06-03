Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 1

TRINITY SUNDAY – Introduces the Trinity Season and is the first Sunday after Pentecost.

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for June 07, 2020.

Genesis 1 : 1 – 2: 4 The first story of creation.
Psalm 8 God, your glorious name.
2 Corinthians 13: 11-13 Agree with one another; live in peace; Trinity.
Matthew 28: 16-20 Go make disciples!

To Ponder: God created the world and then rested. God blessed the seventh day and made it holy. In our 24/7 culture, it’s difficult to carve out our Sabbath time. How can you find one or two hours this week to switch off and be present with your soul?

from Gathering Pentecost 1 2020 pg. 11 – used with permission

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.

