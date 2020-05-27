Happenings at Wawa First United Church – May 27

Also called Whitsunday. Pentecost is the 50th day after Easter. It is observed in commemoration of the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the disciples in the form of cloven tongues of fire. Peter was the preacher on that day and three thousand were baptized.

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for May 31, 2020:

Acts 2: 1-21 The Holy Spirit comes in wind & flame or Numbers 11: 24-30 Moses shares the spirit given to him

Psalm 104 – Part 2 God’s spirit brings life & renewal.

1 Corinthians 12: 3-13 One spirit: many gifts.

John 20 : 19-23 Jesus appears behind closed doors or John 7: 17 – 39 Let the thirsty come and drink!

To Ponder: Dan Sullivan said, “All progress starts with telling the truth” The biblical understanding of prophesying means speaking God’s truth, or speaking truth to power. About what circumstances in your church, community, or the broader world do you feel inspired to speak God’s truth?

Gathering Pentecost 1 2020 pg. 10 – used with permission

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.