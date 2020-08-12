2nd Annual Memorial Butterfly Release

With the current COVID-19 restrictions, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Palliative Care Team has decided to get a little creative. This year our Memorial Butterfly Release will be hosted virtually.

Help us fill the community with joy by displaying butterflies on the front window of your home or business by Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Step 1: Be creative. Make your very own personalized butterfly to honour a loved one. Add the names and dates of those you wish to honour and remember.

You can also find a beautiful butterfly ready to be displayed and one waiting to be decorated in this article to click, download, print and decorate butterflies from home.

Step 2: Release your butterflies by displaying them on your front window by Thursday, August 27th, for all to see.

Step 3: Walk, cycle or drive around your community to enjoy all the butterflies. You can also post your butterflies on Facebook or Instagram using #ldhcbutterflyrelease.

It takes strength to make your way through grief,

to grab hold of life and let it pull you forward.

~ Patting Davis

PDF links are below for you to download your choice of butterflies to print.