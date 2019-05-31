Summer is coming, and with it an exciting new community event. The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Palliative Care Program’s 1st Annual Memorial Butterfly Release will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in the Long Term Care Garden.

This will be an afternoon of celebration, music, and community beginning at 2:00 p.m. culminating in the release of Painted Lady Butterflies in honour of those who have passed (4:30 p.m.).

All are welcome to attend, and anyone who is interested in releasing a butterfly can reserve one at the LDHC front desk until July 3rd for $20.

For more information, please contact Troy Dereski at (705) 856-2335 ext. 3413.