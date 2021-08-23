LDHC 3rd Annual Butterfly Release – CANCELLED

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are not able to acquire our live butterflies this year, therefore we will be cancelling the Live Butterfly Release portion of our event, to include the Live Butterfly Kits and Livestream for community members.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we will continue with a small gathering for Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care Resident’s, families and staff ONLY as previously advertised.

We are very disappointed to have to cancel this event, and all ticket sales will be refunded.

If you would like to memorialize a special loved one, we can also forward your donation in the name of your loved one to the LDHC Foundation, please let us know if this is your preference.

If you have any questions, please contact Louise Needham at 705-856-2335 ext 3217.

Lady Dunn Health Centre

Palliative Care Committee