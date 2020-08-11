CHRISTIANSEN, Michael Nils

It is with broken hearts, the family of Michael Nils Christiansen announces his passing at home surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, August 8, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike was born in Wawa on August 25, 1962. He was the fourth child and loving son of Betty and Nils Christiansen. Dear brother of Cathy Vernier (Omer), Mildred Aspegren (Ken), Eric Christiansen (Jane), Arthur Christiansen (Brenda Mantello), and Allison Prusky (Peter). Best Friend to Mary Jane Sutherland who helped care for him tirelessly in his final days, her son Xavier Polson and adoring grandfather to Xana’vie Polson.

Mike was very much loved and admired by his many nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mikey loved spending time with his many friends and family going to camp (Oba and Whitefish), hunting, and fishing. His infectious smile and sense of humour shone through making everyone laugh with his unexpected one-liners. We will all miss the best funny birthday cards he would pick out to suit each person perfectly. Mike retired from Algoma Steel after transferring from Algoma Ore Division (Wawa) with 30 plus years of service. Mike was a kind and giving person, always thinking of others. In his memory please practice an act of kindness.

Thank you to Dr. Nicki Apostle, Dr. Cameron Lane, Dr. Mohammed Rassouli, and Paula from SAH Cancer Care. A special thank you to Bayshore Nurses Kim, Andrea, and Cathy who helped us fulfill his wish to remain at home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service was held at Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. Mike’s family would like to invite friends to a come and go celebration of life on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 28 Amy Avenue from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions to Tracey’s Dream (providing parking tokens for SAH cancer patients), ARCH or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Rest easy now Mike.