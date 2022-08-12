Morning News – August 12

Weather:

Today – Sunny. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 6.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (August 11, 2022, 2:10 PM). There has been no change in cases in North Algoma – but there are 48 new cases in Sault Ste. Marie, and a total 73 in the Algoma District. There are COVID-19 outbreaks at Algoma Manor’s Pine unit, F.J. Davey Home’s B2 and C2 units, and at Golden Birches Terrace in Blind River.

Forest Fire Update:

There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. Timmins and surrounding areas are showing a high fire hazard. The rest of the region is showing a low to moderate fire hazard.

News Tidbits:

Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra has launched the 2022/23 season, featuring guest artists like cellist Rachel Mercer, percussion duo Shhh!, a special movie night of 'Back to The Future' with TBSO playing the score. There will also be a thoughtful and heartfelt family show, 'The Spirit Horse Returns', an intimate evening with Matt Sellick, and a breathtaking Earth Day concert featuring Florence Price's Symphony No. 3. The season will begin with a bang by featuring

Thunder Bay’s powerhouse singer, Nancy Freeborn, on the big stage at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium. The TBSO’s Northern Lights series will feature Northern Lights series featuring artists, Nick Sherman, Sara Kae, and Robin Ranger in a mini three concert series.

Provincial Announcements: