Morning News – August 11

Weather:

Today – Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 7.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (August 9, 2022, 2:30 PM).

Forest Fire Update:

There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

Areas south of Sault Ste. Marie and Temiskaming Shores, as well as the Far North, are showing a low hazard. Areas north of Sault Ste. Marie and Temiskaming Shores are showing a moderate to high fire hazard up until the Far North.