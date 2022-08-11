Morning News – August 11

Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 7.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (August 9, 2022, 2:30 PM).
Forest Fire Update:
There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.
Areas south of Sault Ste. Marie and Temiskaming Shores, as well as the Far North, are showing a low hazard. Areas north of Sault Ste. Marie and Temiskaming Shores are showing a moderate to high fire hazard up until the Far North.
