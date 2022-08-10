Morning News – August 10

Weather:

Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (August 9, 2022, 2:30 PM).

Forest Fire Update:

There was one fire in the Northeast Region, Chapleau 12 – it was discovered yesterday and extinguished yesterday. North of Timmins and Hwy 101, the fire hazard is moderate. South of Timmins and Hwy 101, the fire hazard is low.

News Tidbits: