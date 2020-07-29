Michipicoten Golf Club – July News

July is quickly drawing to a close but don’t be sad…that just means we’re kicking into high gear with some Club run tournaments and events!! So grab a drink, take a few minutes to relax and read on MacBeth!

Let’s have a little review of the month that was and pay tribute to everyone who has braved the elements and contributed to an amazing start to the year! Now I realize the greens had a rough winter and with the late spring, they decided to “sleep in” a little longer than usual, but…the grounds crew have done a great job getting the course ready for us. They came to us with little experience and have put in an exceptional effort with our “Northern Gem”. The best part is that there are still more improvements set to begin in August. Mike, Jarett, Jeremi, Kalive Chase, Amelia, Ally and the two Logan’s… thank you from all of us.

How about our Senior, Ladies and Men’s nights! WOW! Ladies have seen an increase every week in the people playing and have topped 70 on the last two Wednesday nights!! We had a 2 year record fall on July 15th when the women of the Levesque family shot 2 under par and claimed first place in the 1st flight. The men are setting records themselves as we have had over 110 golfers each week since we began this year. We topped out at 126 men this past Thursday with Chris Buckell and Dave Hall claiming the top spot shooting a sizzling 5 under par round! Our Senior Golf has been adapting well to the “outdoor” theme this year and still have room for players. Come on down around 12:30 every Monday and join the fun.

As of today, July 28th, we are a few days away from the marque event at the Club. The 38th annual “Wild Goose” invitational runs this weekend. (I make up the years played as I am not sure the exact number of years it has been played… but it sounds impressive). Friday July 31st has our 1st (this is accurate) Par 3 tournament. The majority of the players in this tournament are also registered for the Goose but we have a few spots left for walk ons. This tournament is a 2 person team “better ball” event. So come on down Friday and join the crowd. Registration begins at 5:30pm. We will have a BBQ and as always the beverage cart will be rolling!

The Wild Goose begins Saturday morning at 11am. As of today there is room for 1 team. If you’re interested in playing, call the Proshop for details (705 856 7409). The course has very limited times available all weekend. Please call for available tee times. The BBQ is open so if you’re interested in having a burger or sausage and seeing some great golf, and at times, a few very good duffers…..come on down the hill.

As of August 1st, our driving range will be open! (We will still not have rental clubs available). This is great news for us slicers and hookers (golf hookers for you people with a one track mind). Perfection is only a bucket away!! Well, maybe one ball in 10.

Some future events on the horizon will include; our Club Championship, the return of the Presidents Ryder Cup, our 3 club challenge tournament and new for this year will be the Adam & Eve, Jack & Jill or Couples fun night (which ever sounds best). This event will be focused on fun and safe social interaction. Get to know your fellow members or for non members….it will be a fantastic way to meet other great people that enjoy this game. Stay tuned for all the details in my next email.

Finally, I would like to acknowledge a small but extremely important trend that is happening at the Club. During the icy months of winter a decision was made to let kids 12 and under play for free. Over the past couple of months the number of youngsters seen down here has tripled!! This is FANTASTIC!!! We have parents bringing the whole family down to play. (some kids just love to ride in the cart!) I have seen 3 young fathers load their 1 and 2 year olds into an enclosed stroller, and set off playing 9 holes. What a great way to enjoy time together. The kids get out on 1 or 2 holes and waddle behind Dad (and a few Mom’s as well). This introduces memories that the kids will unknowingly carry with them for the rest of their lives, eventually leading to future golfers that will continue to foster a strong vibrant golf club and family memories for years to come. Sooooo, to all the parents, grand parents, aunts and uncles who share this great game with the kids, thank you.

Well, it’s that time again. Please be safe. Remember to hit the ball with conviction, concentration and determination….then take 10 steps forward and try again, Let’s finish off with a “Tidbit” shall we? How about an Irish theme today….

Paddy was frustrated because he has hit numerous fat shots. In his frustration, he told Murphy, his caddy, “I would move Heaven and Earth just to make a hundred.”

To which Murphy replied, “Try Heaven, Paddy. You have already moved most of the earth.”

As the bride walks down the aisle, she observes that her groom has his golf bag and clubs by his side. She asks, “What is your golf gear doing there?”

He looks deep into her eyes and answers, “This isn’t going to take long, is it honey?”

The room was full of pregnant women with their husbands. The instructor said, “Ladies, remember that exercise is good for you. Walking is especially beneficial. It strengthens the pelvic muscles and will make delivery that much easier. Just pace yourself, make plenty of stops and try to stay on a soft surface like grass or a path. Gentlemen, remember — you’re in this together. It wouldn’t hurt you to go walking with her. In fact, that shared experience would be good for you both.”

The room suddenly became very quiet as the husbands absorbed this information. After a few moments Danny Quinn raised his hand. “Yes?” said the Instructor. “I was just wondering if it would be all right if she carries a golf bag while we walk?”