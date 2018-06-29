James, C. Roy

C. Roy James passed away peacefully on June 10th, 2018, in his 88th year, at the Kingston General Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife, of 63 years, Elizabeth Pauline “Betty” (nee Rule) and his brother Dr. Clifford Walter, and his parents, John Samuel and Etta (nee Irwin). C. Roy will be fondly remembered by his children Lory, and John (Carol), his grandchildren Robyn and Brockton, his nieces and nephews, Cliff Jr. (Diane), Patricia Cutbush (Paul), Karen Stott (Graeme), Robert (Debbie), Sara James (Alec) and their families, plus the many other James’ family and dear close friends.

C. Roy was a true Northerner, a Mining Engineer at heart, who loved being in the bush. Some of his best memories, (often recited) were his early childhood days in Sault Ste Marie, ON in the 30’s (on Bruce Hill, out at the Family Apple Farm or at Pointe Aux Pans), laying rail on the Algoma Central Railway at 15, and Mining Engineering School in Upper Michigan, where he met his life long partner, Betty.

In 1953, C. Roy graduated, married Betty, moved to Wawa, and started full time work with Algoma (AOD); soon after their children, Lory (57′) and John (60′) were born, and they shared their love of this world with them, in particular pursuits into the great outdoors. C. Roy treasured his time, the people and his relationships developed in Algoma – always proud of volunteering in the design, layout and construction of the Michipicoten Golf Course – “a Real Northern Community Gem” .

In 1969, he moved his family to southern Ontario, where his Mining Career took him to many parts of North America, some extremely remote. He joined Strathcona Mineral Services in 1974, and C. Roy, as a partner, worked with the team to assess and develop the Nanisivik lead-zinc deposit on Baffin Island at 73degrees North (a mine 700 km north of the Arctic Circle).

In 1976, Nanisivik began commercial production, and under Strathcona’s management the mine operated successfully as one of the world’s lowest-cost zinc producers for more than 22 years.

In 1981, C. Roy began his Consulting Engineering Practice, appraising many mineral properties, operations & investments in Canada and the USA for clients. He and Betty “retired” to their acreage home in Waterdown, splitting time between their Camp in Kabenung (July to Septemenber), tapping his Maple “Orchard” in the Spring in Waterdown, to traveling overseas, and touring North America by car, with, Betty, and their Cat, Jesse (James). He was a well loved character.

His funeral took place June 23rd at St. James United Church in Waterdown, Ontario.