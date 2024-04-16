HOPKINS, Derek John

Born in Moreton’s Harbour, Newfoundland on May 19,1937, Derek John Hopkins passed away on March 25, 2024 in Chapleau, Ontario. For the last several years, Derek resided at the Bignucolo Residence, in Chapleau, Ontario.

Dear son of Roland Hopkins and Ella Hopkins, both predeceased. Dear brother of Ralph Hopkins of Ottawa, Ontario and Colin (Susan) Hopkins of Oxford, England. Dear uncle of Adrienne Hopkins (Richard Skilbeck) and Leigh Hopkins (Rebecca), also of Oxford, England.

In 1946, Derek left the British colony of Newfoundland, with his family, immigrating to Canada through Sydney, Nova Scotia. After initially settling in New Brunswick, the family then moved to Quebec, in 1953. It is there that Derek began working at a bank.

Derek moved to Toronto, Ontario in 1957, where he worked for the Department of Highways. In the late 1960’s, Derek took a course to become a Forest Technician. Following graduation, Derek obtained employment at the Department of Lands and Forests, in Chapleau, Ontario. He began work as a scaling clerk in the Wood Measurement department, after which, he worked in the Lands department for many, many years. At his retirement from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Derek was the computer systems officer for the Chapleau District Office. Following retirement, Derek chose to remain in Chapleau.

Derek was a dedicated volunteer at Trinity United Church for many, many years. He was a long-standing member of the Church Board, as well as being the invaluable church treasurer. Derek also volunteered as treasurer with the Chapeau Performing Arts Committee for several years.

Due to health issues, Derek spent his last years at the Bignucolo Residence, long-term care centre in Chapleau. He never failed to mention the good care he received during his time there.

His friends and family wish to thank the cleaners, laundry department, cooks, nurses, admin staff, clergy and doctors for the great care he received. Thank you as well to all his friends, who visited and helped him over the years.

At Derek’s request, cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. There will be a Memorial Service to remember and celebrate the life of Derek, later this coming summer, at Trinity United Church in Chapleau. Watch for details for this on the local Trinity or Community Bulletin Board facebook sites, the Kerry Funeral Home website (www.kerryfuneralhome.ca), the Facebook page and the Chapleau Express (on line).