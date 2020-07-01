SE OPP Chapleau – Person Charged with Spousal Assault after Domestic Dispute

On June 26, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in Chapleau.
As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old person was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in October, 2020, in Chapleau.
