SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Resident charged with Breach

On May 28, 2020, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were made aware of a person who had violated their conditions of release.

On May 29, 2020, officers located the person and placed them under arrest. As a result of the investigation, Scott PRUNEAU, 47 years-of-age, from Wawa, was charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing this week.