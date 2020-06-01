On May 28, 2020, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were made aware of a person who had violated their conditions of release.
On May 29, 2020, officers located the person and placed them under arrest. As a result of the investigation, Scott PRUNEAU, 47 years-of-age, from Wawa, was charged with the following:
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).
The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing this week.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- L’Ontario célèbre le Mois national de l’histoire autochtone - June 1, 2020
- Ontario Celebrates National Indigenous History Month - June 1, 2020
- SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Resident charged with Breach - June 1, 2020