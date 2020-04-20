On April 17, 2020, at approximately 5:20 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in Wawa.
As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault with a Weapon – Spousal, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and
- Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in June 2020, in Wawa.
Latest posts by SE OPP - Wawa Detachment (see all)
- SE OPP Wawa – Person arrested after Domestic Dispute - April 20, 2020
- SE OPP Wawa – Drug bust Yields cash and drugs - April 17, 2020
- SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Man charged during Break in - April 2, 2020