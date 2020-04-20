SE OPP Wawa – Person arrested after Domestic Dispute

On April 17, 2020, at approximately 5:20 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault with a Weapon – Spousal, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in June 2020, in Wawa.