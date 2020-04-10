Friday Morning News – April 10

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.
Statistics (April 10, 2020, 11:33 GMT)
|Country,
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Total
|Other
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Canada
|20,765
|1327
|509
|82
|5,311
|USA
|468,895
|33536
|16,697
|1900
|25,928
|Total:
|1,430,919
|84,915
|82,034
|7,380
|301,905
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 8, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|721
|Positive
|10
|Negative
|472
|Pending
|239
Details of confirmed cases
|Case #
|Age, Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested
|Reported to Public
|Case #10
|60s, male
|Close contact and International travel
|Self-isolating
|April 3, 2020
|April 9, 2020
|Case #9
|40s, female
|Close contact and International travel
|Self-isolating
|April 3, 2020
|April 6, 2020
|Case #8
|20s, female
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 2, 2020
|April 4, 2020
|Case #7
|70s, female
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|March 31, 2020
|April 3, 2020
|Case #6
|50s, male
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|March 28, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Case #5*
|20’w, male
|International travel (Mexico)
|Self-isolating
|March 23, 2020
|March 30, 2020
|Case #4
|60s, female
|International travel (Florida)
|Self-isolating
|March 26, 2020
|March 29, 2020
|Case #3
|60s, male
|Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility
|admitted
|March 25, 2020
|March 29, 2020
|Case #2
|40s, female
|International travel (Michigan)
|Self-isolating
|March 24, 2020
|March 28, 2020
|Case #1
|50s, female
|International travel (Michigan)
|Self-isolating
|March 16, 2020
|March 17, 2020
Details of affected flights or cruise ship:
- Not applicable
March 23, 2020 flight information:
London, UK into Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Air Canada flight AC 869. Passengers in rows 18-22 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.Toronto into Greater Sudbury’s Airport on Air Canada AC 8611. Passengers in rows 14-18 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.These individuals in addition to all people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada. If you have travelled to Canadian or Ontario communities outside Algoma, especially to places where COVID-19 is spreading locally, stay home for 14 days.Case #5**
March 18, 2020: Cancun, Mexico to Kitchener to Sudbury on WG192 Sunwing Airlines.
Passengers in rows 1-5 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.Case #1*
Any Algoma resident who flew on Delta 4212 into Chippewa County International Airport on March 15, 2020 at approximately 10:45 p.m. are asked to contact Algoma Public Health or their local public health authority.
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|11:15 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement.
News Tidbits –
White River has declared a State of Emergency.
Brookfield Power has donated $2,000 to the Wawa Community Food Bank!
- Cross of Lights“Lights in Memoriam” - April 10, 2020
- COVID-19: A Northern Helping Hand - April 10, 2020
- Thunder Bay’s Cloud Lake Literary Launches as Canada’s Newest Literary Magazine - April 10, 2020