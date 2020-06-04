Thursday Morning News – June 4

Weather – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 9.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (June 3, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 7,620 Positive 21 Negative 7,169 Pending 430 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

It looks like a gorgeous day, with a light breeze on Wawa Lake. If you take a stroll along the lake – watch for the pelicans. A small flock of 4-5 were seen yesterday, and they may hang around for a while. They are quite a pretty bird – stark white, orange bill, and black wing tips. Pelicans have been seen in the area before. I saw one down at Old Woman Bay a few years back and was stunned at how pretty a bird it is. Research shows that the American White Pelican breeds primarily in two locations: Lake of the Woods and Lake Nipigon. The species has been known to breed in other locations, such as the north shore of Lake Superior; however, there are generally fewer nests at these locations. Observers are warned not to startle or scare them; they are very sensitive to human disturbance, especially during nesting and fledging. Even unintentional disturbances may cause adult birds to temporarily leave or abandon their nests, making chicks vulnerable to overheating and predation.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care has issued a Mandatory Management Order appointing St. Mary’s General Hospital, a member of St. Joseph’s Health System, in Kitchener to temporarily manage Forest Heights long-term care home for 90 days. The order may be extended beyond the 90 days, if necessary.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, and Jamil Jivani, Ontario’s Advocate for Community Opportunities, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.