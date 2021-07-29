Morning News – July 29

Weather

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Hazy early this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 21.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 7.

An Air Quality Statement continues.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are two active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today (Sault Ste. Marie and Area).

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 3:00 PM, July 26, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 150,518

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 68,508 / 59.9%

# of people who have received at least 1 dose – 82,010 /80.9%

Northeast Forest Fire Region



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 0 1 9

The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate with areas near Wawa, Chapleau, Foleyet, as well as north of Cochrane and west of Hearst showing a high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 144 41 11 28 64

The forest fire hazard is moderate to high across most of the region with a few low areas following scattered rain. Sioux Lookout and Dryden districts have pockets of extreme hazard.

There have been First Nation communities affected by forest fire smoke: Poplar Hill FN and Deer Lake FN (evacuated) and Pikangikum First Nation (on hold). North Spirit Lake and Cat Lake FN’s (evacuation ongoing) 3,136 evacuees are being hosted in Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Cochrane, Dryden, Sudbury, Sioux Lookout, Timmins, Sault Ste Marie, Toronto, and Cornwall.

ON511 continues to warn that along Hwy 105 (north of Ear Falls and Red Lake area), visibility can be reduced due to smoke from nearby forest fires. Please make sure your headlights are on and use caution travelling Hwy 105 northerly to Red Lake.

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

Rick will be running from Wawa to Rabbit Blanket this morning. You can read about Rick and Collette and their trip from British Columbia to the Soo raising funds for Make-a-Wish Canada and Childhood Cancer Canada. Link

The LDHC Palliative Care Program’s 3rd Annual Memorial Butterfly Release will happen this year in person. Be sure to order your butterflies today.

Sault MP Terry Sheehan as the minister responsible for FedNor, announced Wednesday the Sault Airport will be receiving a little more than $2.15 million from the Regional Air Transportation Initiative Fund. This funding is to assist with the operational budget and maintain jobs until the pandemic is over and travel resumes again.

Government Announcements:

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and Parliamentary Assistant Randy Pettapiece will be joined by Amy Fee, MPP for Kitchener South – Hespeler, to make an announcement at 11 a.m.

Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, will be joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Lorne Coe, MPP for Whitby, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.