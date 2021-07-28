Morning News – July 28

Weather

Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Hazy. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Hazy. Low 15.

An Air Quality Statement continues.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today (Sault Ste. Marie and Area).

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 3:00 PM, July 26, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 149,206

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 67,385 / 58.9%

# of people who have received at least 1 dose – 81,821 /80.7%

Northeast Forest Fire Region



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, under control (south of the White Gravel River)

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 11 0 2 9

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast region this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 159 (^11) 51 11 32 64

The forest fire hazard is high across most of the region with southern Nipigon and Thunder Bay districts showing a moderate to low hazard.

There have been First Nation communities affected by forest fire smoke: Poplar Hill FN and Deer Lake FN (evacuated) and Pikangikum First Nation (on hold). North Spirit Lake and Cat Lake FN’s (evacuation ongoing) 3,136 evacuees are being hosted in Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Cochrane, Dryden, Sudbury, Sioux Lookout, Timmins, Sault Ste Marie, Toronto, and Cornwall.

ON511 continues to warn that along Hwy 105 (north of Ear Falls and Red Lake area), visibility can be reduced due to smoke from nearby forest fires. Please make sure your headlights are on and use caution travelling Hwy 105 northerly to Red Lake.

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

The LDHC Palliative Care Program’s 3rd Annual Memorial Butterfly Release will happen this year in person. Be sure to order your butterflies today.

The Science of Guinness World Records Northern Tour, a 1,000 square foot travelling exhibit is open at the Thunder Bay Museum from July 26 to August 26. This exhibit from Science North showcases the science behind the fascinating people who achieve strange and incredible feats.

The Ontario Government is introducing hourly GO train service along the Lakeshore West line between West Harbour GO Station and Union Station each day of the week, giving customers direct service into the City of Hamilton using GO Transit services. This extension of service between Aldershot and West Harbour GO Stations will provide 28 new trips to and from Hamilton and Toronto on weekdays, with 14 trips in both directions, and 35 trips on each weekend day, with 16 eastbound departures and 19 westbound departures. Northern Ontario is still waiting for studies to be completed in order to restore passenger train service. There is limited bus service via Ontario Northland for inter-community travel.

Government Announcements:

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will be joined by Will Bouma, MPP for Brantford-Brant, to make an announcement at 9 a.m.

Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, will be joined by Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, to make an announcement about human trafficking supports at 11 a.m.

Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will be joined by Effie Triantafilopoulos, MPP for Oakville North—Burlington, to make an announcement at 11:30 a.m.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of Ontario Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today.