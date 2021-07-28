Rick Fall – Running Home “Wawa Today”

Despite hot weather, and now in Ontario, the smokey air – Rick continues to run. It has been a very emotional stretch for Rick as he stopped at the Terry Fox Monument. Terry is his inspiration, but as Rick says, “it isn’t just about cancer, it’s about children’s cancer and make-a-wish. To help children with cancer and other critical illnesses.” It is interesting that today Rick will arrive in Wawa on Terry’s birthday. Wawa was a special place for Terry, “I recite the names of the towns I will encounter — Parry Sound, Blind River, Sault Ste. Marie (known in Canada as the Soo), Marathon (Marathon!), and my favourite, the one I keep whispering because of its homely but soulful sound and its remote location on a distant corner of Lake Superior: Wawa.”

Rick and Colette had a warm welcome in White River from Mayor Angelo Bazzoni, who not only gave a generous donation, but allowed the couple to park at his XTR gas station/convince store for the night with hookups.

The next day they were back on the road, overnighting at the Depew River, then Dubreuilville corners – and will be in Wawa today. Rick is planning to stay at Wawa RV Campground and will spend a couple of days before making the last push, tackling the many hills before arriving in the Soo on August 7th.

If you see the van, say hello and make a donation, for this very important cause. Give Rick a wonderful Wawa welcome! All those years ago, when Terry stopped in Wawa, Wawa had the distinction of donating the highest per capita during his run. Can Wawa repeat that feat for Rick?

Remember, everyone has a dream, but many families need the help from these organizations to have their children’s dreams come true.