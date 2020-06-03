Wednesday Morning News – June 3

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 6.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (June 2, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 7,522 Positive 21 Negative 7,124 Pending 377 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

In the Northeast Forest Fire Region there were no new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon of June 2nd, and two fires remaining active. The only on in the Wawa area is Wawa 2 which is being observed at 0.3 of a hectare. It is located on the south shore of Dodds Lake at the north end of Lake Superior Provincial Park. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

In the Northwest Region, there was one new fire discovered. Kenora 14 was spotted by an aerial detection flight over Wabaseemoong Independent Nation (Whitedog), and is listed as under control at 0.2 hectares.There are three active fires in the region today, all of which are under control.

Residents in the Northwest region are cautined that forest fire smoke drift from fires over the provincial boundary in Manitoba was affecting air quality in the region today.

The forest fire hazard is high to extreme across the southern and central portions of the region. The far north features a moderate to low hazard.