Tuesday Morning News – June 2

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers early this morning then 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Fog. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Fog dissipating late this evening then mainly cloudy. Low 11.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (June 1, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 7,434 Positive 21 Negative 6,879 Pending 534 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits: