Tuesday Morning News – June 2

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers early this morning then 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Fog. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight – Fog dissipating late this evening then mainly cloudy. Low 11.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (June 1, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 7,434
Positive 21
Negative 6,879
Pending 534
Deceased 0
Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East  Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

