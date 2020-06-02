Tuesday Morning News – June 2

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers early this morning then 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Fog. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight – Fog dissipating late this evening then mainly cloudy. Low 11.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (June 1, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|7,434
|Positive
|21
|Negative
|6,879
|Pending
|534
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|21
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)
News Tidbits:
