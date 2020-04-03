HSCDSB Students Prepared to Learn at Home

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board is preparing families to embrace learning at home in a new way beginning Monday, April 6.

Following Tuesday’s announcement by Premier Doug Ford that schools would remain closed at least until Monday, May 4, Catholic educators continued to gear up to offer teacher-led learning to their students through various online platforms.

“Many of our employees were asked to bring board-issued laptops home with them before March Break so we could be prepared for this,” said Director of Education, Rose Burton Spohn. “In addition, our board team has been working hard in the background for the past two weeks to ensure that educators and families were provided with engaging resources that allowed learning to occur in a more unstructured way. We’re ready for the next step.”

Students whose families indicated they needed a technological device in order to enable student learning from home will begin receiving them at their doorstep as early as this afternoon. Similarly, families with students who require specialized computer equipment will also receive deliveries in the near future. Families must be home in order to receive these deliveries, which will not involve physical contact.

“We anticipate needing to make several rounds of safe deliveries, with the assistance of our transportation consortia,” said Manager of Information Technology, Pat Pelletier. “Our school administrative teams have worked very hard with our department to ensure Chromebooks and other devices are getting into the hands of students who need them most.”

HSCDSB parents who could not complete the online survey earlier this week or who have not yet heard from their schools are asked to contact their local schools by phone or email as soon as possible.