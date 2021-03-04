Emergency Closure of St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School (March 5 & 8…)

As a result of a frozen sewer line, the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) will be temporarily closing St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School in Wawa on Friday, March 5. The board made its decision in consultation with Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, which shares the facility.

HSCDSB’s Plant Department has advised that specialized equipment is required to address the frozen sewer line. It is anticipated that a plumber with the appropriate equipment will arrive on site on Monday, March 8, 2021. The board expects St. Joseph to remain closed on Monday, March 8.

The extent and duration of the repair might result in the school closure being extended. With this in mind, the board is reaching out to staff, parents and guardians to implement what is necessary to have students learn virtually during the closure period.

The school’s administration plans to distribute technology to those in need and have students continue their learning during the closure period.