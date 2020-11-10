Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) welcomes New Superintendent of Business

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) is pleased to welcome Justin Pino to the board’s senior team. Pino will take over from Chris Spina who is retiring as the board’s Superintendent of Business at the end of December.

A Sault Ste. Marie native, Pino comes to the board with a wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors. His most recent position was that of Chief Financial Officer, Director of Operations and Chief Privacy Officer with Algoma Public Health. In addition, from 2004 until 2014, Pino filled a number of roles in the finance department at Algoma Steel.

“We are delighted to have someone of Justin’s caliber join our senior team. A man of great integrity, competence, energy, and faith, he will undoubtedly serve the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board very well,” said Director of Education, Rose Burton Spohn.

Pino, a graduate of the former St. Basil Secondary School, earned a Bachelor’s degree in Administrative and Commercial Studies from the University of Western Ontario and has attained professional titles of Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Management Accountant. “I would like to thank the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board for this wonderful opportunity. As a former graduate, I feel truly blessed to be joining an organization with such a renowned reputation in Catholic education. I look forward to working collaboratively with the team as we strive to provide an enduring education for every child within our Catholic learning community.”

Pino has been active in Precious Blood Cathedral parish and with the Centre for Social Justice and Good Works. A former Junior ‘A’ Hockey Scholastic Player of the Year, Pino now coaches minor hockey.