New Logo for Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

At last night’s meeting of the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board, Trustees approved a new logo and a new vision for the next five years.

The new logo has been designed by Cavera Inc. (SSM) and uses six colours:

blue: in honour of the board’s history and the life-giving waters of Lakes Huron and Superior.

white, black, yellow and red: intentionally honours the important place that Indigenous people, communities, traditions, perspectives and education have in the board,

green in the logo represents the board’s focus on practices and decisions that build a sustainable future.

“Reflective of our past, looking forward to our future, the new branding will serve as a reminder for us to focus on student success and the wellness of our students and staff while allowing us to grow our Catholic faith and respect our many partners including our Indigenous community,” said Chair, Sandra Turco.

Cavera also integrated a cross referencing the Catholic faith, the multi-coloured pages of the book reflect the board’s prioritization of the success and well-being of its students and the equitable stewardship of its resources. The yellow circle is representative of the board’s engagement with its employees and partners.

Also unveiled was the board’s new Multi-Year Strategic Plan. The plan, which will be in effect from 2021 to 2025, focuses on four directions:

Success and Well-Being of our Students

Nurturing of our Catholic Faith

Engagement with our Employees and Partners

Equitable Stewardship of our Resources.

“These four new strategic directions will guide us in all of our decisions,“ said Director of Education, Rose Burton Spohn. “The fact that the plan appears as a circular image is a reflection of the importance and interconnectedness of all four directions.”

“I thank the Committee members made up of our Trustees and our Director who worked endless hours on this critical document, reflective of our Catholic values and vision which will serve as our roadmap and guide us as we govern,” said Turco.

The new Multi-Year Strategic Plan can be viewed in more detail on the board’s website at www.hscdsb.on.ca.