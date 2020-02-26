Happenings at First United Church Wawa – February 26

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

Community Supper

A note was received from Andy that the Community Stew Supper was a sell out event, and a great success. It was a nice evening out for many in the Community. Thanks to all of the Church Leaders & especially to Lorna who heads up this event.

Last Sunday was the Annual Meeting of First United Church. The past year with the help of many people added a lot to the foundation laid by the faithful who opened the doors of First United. Let us promise to spread the Good News of Jesus to those in need and to create a place where people can say, “Surely the Spirit of God lives there.”

Wed. Feb. 26 Ash Wednesday- 1st Day of Lent, 46 days before Easter

Sat. Feb. 29 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 02 U.C.W – 7 p.m. Dr. Switzer will be our guest speaker

Thurs. Mar. 05 World Day of Prayer – First United Church – 7:00 pm

Together we share in the mission of Christ.