Happenings at Wawa First United Church

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sun. Feb. 23 Annual Meeting – First United Church
ALL Members & Adherents are encouraged to attend & discuss the Annual Report & offer your ideas.
Sat. Feb. 29 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3:00 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 07 U.C.W. Annual Meeting -10 a.m. Willowgrove United Church – S.S.M.
The way to peace will open up.
God’s pardon will be yours
