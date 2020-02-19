Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sun.       Feb.    23    Annual Meeting – First  United  Church
                  ALL Members & Adherents are encouraged to attend & discuss the Annual Report & offer your ideas.
Sat.      Feb.   29     Prayer Shawl Ministry  – 3:00 p.m.
Sat.        Mar.   07     U.C.W.   Annual Meeting -10 a.m. Willowgrove United Church – S.S.M.
