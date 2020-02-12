Happenings at Wawa First United Church – February 12

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sun. Feb. 16 The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated
Sun. Feb. 23 Annual Meeting – First United Church Following Morning Worship
Sat. Mar. 07 U.C.W. Annual Meeting -10 a.m. Willowgrove United Church – S.S.M.
We are called to let the people notice the love of God reflected in our lives.
