Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – February 12

Post Views: 100
The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sun.       Feb.   16     The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated
Sun.       Feb.    23    Annual Meeting – First  United  Church Following Morning Worship
Sat.        Mar.   07     U.C.W.   Annual Meeting -10 a.m. Willowgrove United Church – S.S.M.
We are called to let the people notice the love of God reflected in our lives.

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*