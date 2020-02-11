Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

“Good things come in threes!” That adage has certainly come true for three local groups. The Adult Learning Centre and the representative from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (supported by Rotary) partnered to organize a lottery draw featuring three great prizes ($1,250.00, $750.00 and $500.00). These prizes came as PC gift cards. Since the cards were purchased from the Wawa Minor Hockey Association, a third local group benefitted from this fundraiser.

Three local retail outlets allowed the sale of tickets at their sites; the Northern Credit Union, Buck’s Marina, and John’s Valu Mart. We thank them profusely!

Three uptown locations also opened their doors for ticket sales, the Wawa Public Library, the Wawa Post Office, and, of course, the Wawa Adult Learning Centre. Our thanks to the library staff and to all our agency Board members and other volunteers who sold at the post office, Valu-Mart and all around town. Thank you!

Without a doubt, our three winners will also add their thanks. We believe that Christmas got just a little bit brighter because of this fundraiser!

We would also like to thank all those who supported us by purchasing tickets. With your support, we hope to make our Literacy Lottery draw an annual event.

Thank You!