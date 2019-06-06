Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program receives support from Wawa Ice Fishing Derby

The Rotary Club of Wawa’s local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library project recently received great support from the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby Committee. Their generous donation to this worthwhile project will help to provide free books every month to children from newborn to five years of age living in Wawa. The Wawa Ice Fishing Derby Committee’s support of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program in Wawa helps to ensure its ongoing success, encouraging our youngest children to develop a love of reading.

If anyone has not yet registered their child in this program, do contact Cathy Cannon, the local Co-ordinator at 705-856-2250. Registration forms are also available at the Superior Children’s Centre for your convenience.

Donations supporting the local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program are always welcome! Cheques can be made payable to the ‘Rotary Club of Wawa’, the local program sponsor that is ensuring long-term funding of this wonderful international program.