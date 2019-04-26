Thank You – Donation for Wawa’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library project

Thank You Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.!

The Rotary Club of Wawa recently received a very generous donation to the local Dolly Parton Imagination Library project. All participating children in Wawa are most grateful for your support.

The international Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program offers free books to children between the ages of newborn to five years old. If anyone hasn’t registered their child in this program please contact the local Co-ordinator, Cathy Cannon at 705-856-2250. Registration forms are also located at the Superior Children’s Centre for parent’s and caregiver’s convenience.

Donations supporting this worthwhile, community-based project are always welcome. Cheques can be made payable to The Rotary Club of Wawa as the local sponsoring champion, ensuring long-term funding of this worthwhile program that invests directly in our youngest citizens, who will be tomorrow’s leaders. Participating in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a great place to get started.

Thank You again, Cathy Cannon