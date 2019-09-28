Saturday Morning News – September 28

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate. Tonight – a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low plus 2.

News Tidbits – History was made yesterday throughout Canada with our youth participating in the climate strikes. It is said that over 800,000 participated in Canada and over 7 million people took to the streets for the global climate strikes.

The Algoma District School Board has advised parents that custodial and maintenance employees, who belong to the Canadian Union of Public Employees (known as CUPE), are in a legal strike position beginning Monday, September 30th. Effective Monday, these employees will be engaging in job action, which means they are withdrawing services that could affect cleaning and garbage removal at all schools, as well as cafeteria food services at Sault secondary schools. They say that “provincial negotiations are continuing this weekend and we remain hopeful that a deal can be reached.”

Three organizations have banded together to create a Literacy Lottery. The North Algoma Literacy Coalition. Adult Learning Centre, and the Rotary Club of Wawa (Imagination Library) all help to foster literacy and make a lasting change in the lives of children and adults in Wawa. The Literacy Lottery offers three prizes: 1st – $1,250, 2nd – $750, 3rd – $500 in President’s Choice Gift Cards. Tickets are $5 each and the draw will be made on December 18th at 10 a.m.

If the sky is clear tonight – Northern Lights watchers may be able to see them tonight. A solar wind is due to arrive today with the possibility of G1- and G2 – class geomagnetic storms.

Don’t Forget – Bumps, Babies & Beyond today at the MMCC!