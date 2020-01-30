Sir James Dunn Newsflash – Literacy Day

Literacy is so important as it impacts every aspect of our lives. An amazing idea from Mrs. Farand which was to celebrate Literacy Week sparked the SJD Spirit Club into action. After some brainstorming and gathering of materials, the morning of Monday, January 27th became a morning of celebrating Literacy!

Students were divided into five teams with leaders from Grade 8 helping the youngest of our students in JK rotate through five Literacy Centers. The highlight for most students was Reading Under the Stars. The gym was transformed into a dark space with florescent stars, flashlights, and books. We will have to do this one again!

Other Literacy Centers included – Poetry Slam (which used cut out words from magazines to write some free verse poems), Alphabet Bingo, Design Your Own Bookmark, and Read the Room from A to Z.

To conclude our morning, students and teachers were able to enjoy a yummy bowl of alphabet soup made by some students and staff. Every student was then given a bookmark and one student from each classroom was given a free book for their own amazing bookmark creations.

The SJD Spirit Club would like to thank Tim Hortons for the generous donation of bowls for our soup and The Best Start Hub for lending us some flashlights. Reading every day does a brain good!

SJD is the place to be!