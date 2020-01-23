Happenings at Wawa First United – January 23

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
THRIFT SHOP
Thurs. Jan. 30 5 – 9
Fri. Jan. 31 1 – 4 & 5:30- 8:30
Sat. Feb. 01 9 – 4
Mon. Feb. O3 9 – 8 *Please NOTE Time * Bag Day
ALL HELP is extremely welcome. Please contact Diane 705-856-4408 if you are available.
Sun. Feb. 02 Official Board Meeting – 1 p.m.
Mon. Feb. 10 U.C.W. 7 p.m.
Sun. Feb. 23 Annual Meeting – First United Church
As we journey along the Epiphany road with Jesus, may we reach out to each other in love and support, as Jesus would.
