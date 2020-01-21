Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – January 21

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 8 10
TERRIS, Tom 2 7 9
LESCHISHIN, Mark 2 7 10
McCOY, Joe 4 4 10
MITRIKAS, Erik 4 4 10
RODY Ron 4 4 10
TERRIS, Travis – ESC 7 3 10
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 8 2 9

ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Travis Terris

Next Games – Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7:00 PM

 

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Bumstead Fahrer Terris Mitrikas
Rody ESC McCoy Leschishin

