Men’s Curling Standings – January 21

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|8
|10
|TERRIS, Tom
|2
|7
|9
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|2
|7
|10
|McCOY, Joe
|4
|4
|10
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|4
|4
|10
|RODY Ron
|4
|4
|10
|TERRIS, Travis – ESC
|7
|3
|10
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|8
|2
|9
ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Travis Terris
Next Games – Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7:00 PM
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Bumstead
|Fahrer
|Terris
|Mitrikas
|Rody
|ESC
|McCoy
|Leschishin
