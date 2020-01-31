Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – January 31

Post Views: 65
Team Rank Wins G.P.
McCOY, Joe 1 9 11
TERRIS, Tom 1 9 11
KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa 3 6 10
HALL, Dave 4 5 10
HOFFMANN, Jim 4 5 10
BUCKELL, Chris 6 3 10
LESCHISHIN, Mark 6 3 10
TURMELLE, Katherine 8 1 10

Next Games – Thursday, February 6, 2010 at 7 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Klockars McCoy Buckell Hoffmann
Turmelle Terris Leschishin Hall

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*