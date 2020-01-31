|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|McCOY, Joe
|1
|9
|11
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|9
|11
|KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa
|3
|6
|10
|HALL, Dave
|4
|5
|10
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|4
|5
|10
|BUCKELL, Chris
|6
|3
|10
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|6
|3
|10
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|8
|1
|10
Next Games – Thursday, February 6, 2010 at 7 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Klockars
|McCoy
|Buckell
|Hoffmann
|Turmelle
|Terris
|Leschishin
|Hall
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Minister of Education on OSSTF’s Seventh, One-Day Strike - January 31, 2020
- Mixed Curling Standings – January 31 - January 31, 2020
- Sir James Dunn Newsflash – Literacy Day - January 30, 2020