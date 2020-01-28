Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – January 28

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 9 11
TERRIS, Tom 2 8 10
LESCHISHIN, Mark 3 7 11
MITRIKAS, Erik 4 5 11
RODY Ron 4 5 11
McCOY, Joe 6 4 11
TERRIS, Travis – ESC 7 3 11
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 8 2 10

Next Games begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3rd.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
McCoy Terris Bumstead Rody
Leschishin Mitrikas Fahrer ESC

