Men’s Curling Standings – January 28

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|9
|11
|TERRIS, Tom
|2
|8
|10
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|3
|7
|11
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|4
|5
|11
|RODY Ron
|4
|5
|11
|McCOY, Joe
|6
|4
|11
|TERRIS, Travis – ESC
|7
|3
|11
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|8
|2
|10
Next Games begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3rd.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|McCoy
|Terris
|Bumstead
|Rody
|Leschishin
|Mitrikas
|Fahrer
|ESC
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Preparations for the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel are underway! - January 28, 2020
- Minister of Education on OECTA One-Day Strike - January 28, 2020
- Ontario Government Protecting Students from Emerging Issue of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus - January 28, 2020