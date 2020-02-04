Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – February 4

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 10 12
TERRIS, Tom 2 9 11
LESCHISHIN, Mark 3 7 12
McCOY, Joe 4 5 12
MITRIKAS, Erik 4 5 12
RODY Ron 4 5 12
TERRIS, Travis – ESC 7 4 12
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 8 2 11

Next Games – Monday, February 10, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Terris McCoy Mitrikas Leschishin
ESC Fahrer Rody Bumstead

 

