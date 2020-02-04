|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|10
|12
|TERRIS, Tom
|2
|9
|11
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|3
|7
|12
|McCOY, Joe
|4
|5
|12
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|4
|5
|12
|RODY Ron
|4
|5
|12
|TERRIS, Travis – ESC
|7
|4
|12
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|8
|2
|11
Next Games – Monday, February 10, 2020 at 7 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Terris
|McCoy
|Mitrikas
|Leschishin
|ESC
|Fahrer
|Rody
|Bumstead
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Education Workers’ Alliance of Ontario Central Agreement Now Ratified - February 4, 2020
- Just Passin’ Through Concert Series features Benjamin Dakota Rogers & Sultans of String in February - February 4, 2020
- Men’s Curling Standings – February 4 - February 4, 2020