Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into Shuniah Fatal Collision

On May 5, 2024, just after 5:00 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment along with Emergency Medical Services and Fire responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Lakeshore Drive, in Shuniah Municipality involving a single passenger vehicle which was on fire in the eastbound ditch.

Investigation revealed an eastbound vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the eastbound ditch. A 34-year old female driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced deceased at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. The deceased is from Thunder Bay, Ontario. NOK have been notified.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-constructionists are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Any person(s) with information regarding the collision can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment.