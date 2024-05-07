Nipigon OPP – Driver charged with Impaired driving offences

A traffic complaint on Highway 11 near Lake Helen has resulted in one driver from Thunder Bay charged with Impaired Driving offences.

On May 5, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment received a call for service about a possible impaired driver on Highway 11 near Lake Helen. Nipigon OPP members patrolled, and with the assistance of the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) Rocky Bay Detachment, the vehicle was located travelling north on Highway 11.

Officers spoke to the driver and determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Nipigon OPP Detachment for further testing.

Ryan Koski, 45-years-old, of Thunder Bay is now charged with Impaired Operation and Impaired Operation (Blood alcohol concentration 80 plus).

The accused is now facing a 90-Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-Day vehicle impoundment. The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.